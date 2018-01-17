Brief: U of L budget slashed in Bevin’s budget proposal

By Shelby Brown–

If Governor Matt Bevin’s 2018-19 budget is adopted by the Kentucky legislature, U of L can expect to tighten its belt another notch. Bevin plans to cut the university’s budget by 5.3 percent, nearly $7 million. The 368-page proposal was released publicly after the Governor’s State of the State address Jan. 16.

U of L’s current state allocation is $131,430,400, but Bevin recommends slashing it to $124,460,600 for 2018-19. In total, the proposal cuts higher education funding by 6.6 percent, almost $78 million.

While preparing for what was rumored to be a cut of around 17 percent, Interim President Greg Postel scheduled February budget forums to get input from the campus community on U of L’s financial future.

Bevin’s proposal called for spending reductions in almost every area of state government and 6.25 percent across the board cuts for most state agencies. The plans also call for the elimination of 70 programs.

