U of L hires new CFO

The University of Louisville has announced Jonathan Pruitt will serve as chief financial officer, beginning Jan. 16, 2018. He is currently senior vice president for finance and budget at the University of North Carolina, where he has been since 2006.

Pruitt is in charge of financial and business affairs at UNC, controlling an operating budget of $10 billion. The announcement from U of L also said Pruitt was credited with “significant improvements in areas ranging from financial transparency to operational efficiencies.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring someone with Mr. Pruitt’s credentials to the university,” said U of L’s interim president, Greg Postel, in the announcement from the University. “His expertise will be vital as we continue to streamline our financial processes and ensure we are accountable to our campus community and the citizens of Kentucky.”

Pruitt is from Pikeville, Ky., and received his bachelor of arts from Centre College and his master of public administration degree from the University of Kentucky.

The current interim CFO is Susan Howarth, who has previously been vice provost and chief budget officer.

“The University of Louisville is a remarkable institution, and I am honored, humbled, and excited to assume this role,” Pruitt said. “As the higher education landscape becomes increasingly competitive, successful public institutions must be able to demonstrate their value proposition to students, families and taxpayers. U of L is well-positioned to enhance the social and economic mobility of the state and I look forward to joining President Postel and his team in the work ahead.”

Photo courtesy of University of Louisville