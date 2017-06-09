U of L Foundation’s top finance officer put on paid leave

By Kyeland Jackson —

After an audit ripped into the University of Louisville Foundation, the foundation’s placed its chief financial officer on paid leave.

Insider Louisville reported Jason Tomlinson, the ULF’s CFO, was put on paid leave. The report cited info from the ULF’s Interim Executive Director Keith Sherman, though it’s not clear when Tomlinson was put on paid leave or why. University spokesperson John Karman was unavailable to comment at the time of this post.

News of Tomlinson’s leave comes after yesterday’s audit criticized the foundation’s prior administration, unveiling cover-ups, overspending and questionable financial deals. The audit said the foundation loaned more than $50 million to its companies which likely won’t be returned, ignored warnings by its financial advisors to not overspend and purposefully tried hiding information about compensations and financial deals from its board and the media.

Emails from Kathleen Smith, former chief of staff to ousted U of L President James Rasmey’s, revealed multiple attempts to distort information in an attempt to make it harder for the media to find. The foundation put Smith on paid leave Sept. 2016.

This story will be updated.