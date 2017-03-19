U of L student killed in Tim Faulkner gallery shooting

By Kyeland Jackson —

A U of L student died Saturday; the only fatality after an unknown suspect shot and injured five that night.

LMPD say the suspect shot into a crowded Tim Faulkner Gallery crowd which gathered for a rap music concert Saturday night. One attendee was killed and five were hit. LMPD did not release the name of the deceased, but reports and social media posts confirmed U of L student Savannah Walker was shot and killed at the scene. Those injured were taken to the University of Louisville hospital and are expected to recover.

LMPD do not know what instigated the shooting and will continue investigating the case.

After news of Savannah’s death, Friends wrote condolences on her Facebook which denounced violence.

“(Savannah) was a great classmate … always laughing and smiling. She was gorgeous so she always looked pretty no matter what she had on,” Sydney Harbin said. “She was a campus buddy. You know the people that you can wave and say hi to and stop for chit chats in between classes; a person you’d enjoy seeing on campus. If you didn’t see them in class, you’d message them or sign-them-in-for-points type of person. If you saw them out at a campus party, you were sure to dance with (them), and laugh and have them jump in a snap. She was that for me.”

Walker’s mother died of cancer a month before, according to her Facebook.

University Pan-African Studies Chair Ricky Jones taught Walker and remembers her as an intelligent and charismatic hard worker.

“It’s always heartbreaking to see someone’s life to taken away so young,” Jones said. ” I don’t know what we can do, but something has to be done to try and curb this violence … It’s not just happening to the ne’er-do-wells, it’s taking our talented people.”

Tim Faulkner Gallery issued a statement shortly after the shooting, canceling pre-planned events as the investigation continues.

“Art, music and the Tim Faulkner Gallery are all about peace and love. The tragedy last night came as a shock and we are devastated,” the gallery’s Facebook page said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

This story will be updated.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal