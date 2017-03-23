Community gathers to remember Savannah Walker

By Kyeland Jackson —

More than a hundred gathered in near-freezing cold to remember slain U of L student Savannah Walker Wednesday night.

Walker was killed in a shooting at Tim Faulkner gallery early March 19. Five others were injured. Walker’s father, brother, cousins, friends and professors gathered outside Grawemeyer hall, starting a vigil for and speaking about Savannah.

“I had a special daughter, and I miss my ‘Vanny.” Savannah’s father, Dean Walker, said, challenging the community to end violence.”This was a senseless tragedy … Savannah and her mother had a very close relationship and I was fortunate to have two unbelievable women in my life.”

Savannah’s mother died of cancer weeks before the shooting at Faulkner gallery. Savannah’s brother Nicholas Brysselbout traveled to speak, saying he appreciated the community’s support for his family.

“When Savannah’s mom died I made a promise I would come out to see her. I wasn’t able to come out that time, but I made it. And I just wish I could show her,” Brysselbout said, holding back tears. “I may have lost a sister, but we all lost a friend and a family member.”

Attendants remembered Savannah as an intelligent student, fun and compassionate for friends and those in need.

Voices in action helped organize the event. Organizers urged anyone with information of the murder let them or police officers know.

Photos by Reagan Mikesell / The Louisville Cardinal