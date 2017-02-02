U of L Foundation announces four Director resignations

By Shelby Brown–

Newly elected Chairwoman of the University of Louisville Foundation Board of Directors, Diane Medley announced today that four Directors have resigned.

Dr. Salem George, Joyce Hagan, Margaret Handmaker and Dr. William Selvidge have all turned in their resignations. The decisions will go into immediate effect.

“I want to thank Salem, Joyce, Margaret, and Bill for their years of faithful service to the University of Louisville. These are voluntary positions, and these four people have committed significant time and energy to U of L and its Foundation,” Medley said in a statement.

The recent resignations leave six vacancies on the Board of Directors. Medley is expecting to begin the process to fill the positions “shortly”.

The resigning board members’ terms had not yet expired.

George’s term was set to expire this summer. Vice Chair Hagen’s term was to expire in the summer of 2018 along with Secretary Handmaker. Selvidge’s term was to expire in summer 2019.

“The nominating committee will meet in the next couple of weeks to consider new directors, and they will make a recommendation to the full board for consideration at our next meeting,” Medley said. “We expect a full foundation board meeting to occur before the end of February.”

Interim President of U of L, Dr. Greg Postel, Chairwoman Medley, Treasurer Mark Lynn, Paul Carrico and Alice Houston are members of the Board’s nominating committee.