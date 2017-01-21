Greg Postel named U of L interim president

By Kyeland Jackson —

Dr. Greg Postel, employed for 22 years at U of L, will be its new interim president effective Jan. 30.

Postel was named Saturday by Governor Matt Bevin’s new board of trustees, licensed to act without Senate confirmation according to KRS 11.160(1)(f). Postel said he looks forward to the job and his primary concerns are retaining accreditation, ensuring finances are in order and promoting the university’s reputation.

“Today represents a real opportunity for me to be able to help the university with its next phase of transition as we continue to work on issues that are so critical to us, and potentially prepare for the selection of a permanent president,” Postel said after the meeting.

Nominees for an 11-member presidential search committee could be submitted as early as Friday. Committee requirements include at least two members be university donors and the student, faculty and staff representatives serve on it.

Postel said he does not think he will pursue the permanent president position, but is prepared to serve for a year or more if the interim position requires him to.

The new board enacted reform for itself and the U of L Foundation as well, appointing David Grissom to chair U of L’s board and Diane Medley as the U of L Foundation chair. John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John’s, will be the U of L board’s vice chair. The board also established term limits for university administrators, requiring board approval for terms surpassing a year.

