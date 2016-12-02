- How to survive campus when snow storms hit
U of L’s chief financial officer resigns
By Briana Williams —
After serving nearly two years as U of L’s chief financial officer, Harlan Sands is leaving the position.
Originally reported by WDRB.com, Sands sent Acting President Neville Pinto his resignation letter on Nov. 22. Sands’ resignation will be effective starting Jan 6., days before the start of the spring semester.
Sands has accepted a job offer from his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania. There, he will be the vice dean of finance and administration for the university’s Wharton School of Business.
“Although I am excited about the opportunity to return to my alma mater in a very exciting role, this was a difficult decision for me,” Sands said in his letter.
Sands also serves as U of L’s senior vice president for finance and administration. His resignation comes just months after the groundbreaking of the 40 million dollar SAC renovation.
Pinto said Sands has “provided strong financial and operational leadership” over the course of his tenure.
Sands’ resignation comes at a time when U of L’s continues to face administrative turnover.
“I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition that continues the progress we have made,” Sands said.
This story will be updated.