Thinker statue defaced
By Kyeland Jackson —
Following a contentious presidential election, someone defaced U of L’s famous “Thinker” statue.
Chalk splayed across the statue read “#Trump Build that wall.”
University law students later cleaned the chalk from the statue. Acting Provost Dale Billingsley issued a statement shortly after the vandalism.
“Yesterday’s elections came after months of confrontation and argument. As the campus and the nation move ahead, we must remain committed to the diversity, including diversity of opinion, at the core of the University of Louisville. We have a long history of respecting, appreciating and celebrating our differences, but we will not condone vandalism, harassment, intimidation or violence,” Billingsley said.
“After the passionate expressions of this election, I ask this community of students, faculty and staff thoughtfully to support and respect each other with constancy and mutual sympathy. With these commitments in mind, we will move forward together as one university community.”
Director of the university counseling center Aeisha Tyler offered consultation to students apprehensive of the election results.
“We would like to acknowledge that many students are dealing with a wide range of emotions today, and we are here for those who need to process their reactions after this difficult and contentious election,” Tyler said.
“Below are this week’s offerings at the Counseling Center. Please visit our website for more information on ongoing groups and workshops. We are here for you.”
Events offered by the center are below:
· Urgent walk-in consultation hours M-F 8:30am until 4:30pm
· “Getting through the Blues”: (coping and managing depression) group today at 3:30pm
· Living with Pride: (LGBTQ support group)-today at 4:30pm
· Finding Peace: Anxiety Management-Thursday 11/10 @ 3pm
· We will also be providing a 20 Mindful Minutes session on Tuesday 11/15 @ 10:30am
This story will be updated.