Kentucky – Strange Facts – Weird Laws

Strange Facts

Cheeseburgers were first invented in 1934 at Kaelin’s restaurant in Louisville.

Mammoth Cave is the world’s longest cave and was first promoted in 1816, making it the second oldest tourist attraction in the United States.

Thunder Over Louisville is the opening ceremony for the Kentucky Derby Festival and is North America’s largest annual fireworks display.

Pikeville annually leads the nation in per capita consumption of Pepsi-Cola.

The only monument south of the Ohio River dedicated to Union soldiers who died in the Civil War is located in Vanceburg.

The Lost River Cave includes a cave with the shortest and deepest underground river in the world. It contains the largest cave opening east of the Mississippi River.



Weird Laws

Throwing eggs at a public speaker can result in up to a year in prison.

A person is considered “sober” until he “cannot hold onto the ground.”

In Lexington, it is illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your pocket.

It is illegal to fish with a bow and arrow.

In Frankfort, it is a crime to shoot off a policeman’s tie.

It is illegal for a woman to wear a bathing suit on a highway unless she is escorted by two police officers or is armed with a club.