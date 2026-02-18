By Sydney Ball

For the fourth consecutive year, Louisville will host the Winter Cup an elite gymnastics competition. The event, attracting athletes and fans nationally, will be hosted Feb. 21-22.

The Winter Cup will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center. The senior men will compete at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Junior women will compete at 12:00 p.m., and senior women will compete at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Winter Cup is one of two elite domestic competitions for senior men, and one of three for senior women. The results of the Winter Cup determine members of the Men’s and Women’s Senior National Teams. Gymnasts will also be awarded assignments to international competitions based on their performance at the Winter Cup.

The 2026 Winter Cup results will also decide Team USA’s representative at the American Cup. This is the only international competition regularly held in the United States.

Ready to vault into competition

One of the gymnasts competing in the men’s senior division is David Ramirez, who also competes for Ohio State University in the NCAA.

David Ramirez, a gymnast for The Ohio State University will compete in the men’s senior division. It is his dream to be selected for the Men’s Senior National Team.

Earning a spot would be a career milestone for Ramirez and open the door to competing internationally.

Ramirez said that there are events for all audience members to look forward to, even if they don’t keep up with gymnastics.

He points out that the Winter Cup will have only the most elite athletes. Gymnasts can qualify with their membership on the national team, placements at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships or through qualifier competitions.

Medal winning Olympians take the stage

Olympians Frederick Richards and Hezly Rivera will also compete. Richards won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Rivera won gold.

With a roster full of national team members and dedicated athletes, it is likely that audience members will see future Olympians as well.

Simone Rose, who won bronze among the senior women last year, has her eyes set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. But first, she must make the 2026 World Championships team.

Rose believes that the Winter Cup is crucial to her goal of becoming an Olympian.

“More competition just helps with knowing how to compete on a big stage,” she said.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Winter Cup’s website.

Graphic courtesy / event webpage