By Jarrett Whitehead

The University of Louisville has built a strong culture that supports athletes from their first moment on campus to their final walk across the graduation stage.

Former Cardinal linebacker T.J. Quinn is graduating and preparing for the NFL Draft.

“Louisville lived up to my expectations by the relationships I was able to build, the connections I have, and me being able to play the game at a university that supported us,” he said. “What made it feel like home was the guys that I came in with and us building that bond. I still talk to some of the guys that I came in with.”

Quinn talked about change and pursuing his goals.

“I began to realize what it took to achieve my goals,” he said. “When I first got to school, I thought that it would be a cake walk and everything would go as planned, but I learn how to adapt and change with what was going on in my life.”

To Quinn, the draft means everything.

“Honestly, I feel like I have been working for this moment my whole life,” He added. “All I have been thinking is that this is one step in the right direction and I have to make sure I’m getting better every day throughout this process and keep faith in God.”

Recalling a favorite memory, Quinn said, “One would have to be walking the stage at graduation, and the other is senior night at UK and holding them to a shutout in my last college game at home.”

Quinn believes that hard work makes dreams come true.

“Surround yourself around the right people … have fun and enjoy college because it’s going to go by fast, but know what you’re coming here to do,” he said.

Upcoming offensive linemen Bryten Close of the 2026 recruitment class looks forward to the Fall season.

“I’m a small-town Kentucky kid who takes a lot of pride in that, and I plan to keep that same prideful mentality with me in college.” He said. “I also take great pride in being a leader and communicator and I hope to impact my future teammates as I start to integrate in with them.”

Close mentioned how exciting it was to join the football program and its direction.

“Honestly, the most exciting thing for me is the trajectory the program is going in. Through Coach Brohm coming in and changing the culture and improving every year in the portal and high school recruiting scene,” said Close. “I feel like the university has a great chance to start making the push for some ACC championships and playoff appearances.”

He predicted what he might be as a graduating Cardinal.

“Well, the ultimate-obvious goal would be to make it to the NFL one day but if that weren’t to work out, I plan to go into sports communications. Whether it’s broadcasting or announcing or even maybe a management position with the media, I want to stay a part of the game while seeing it from a different perspective.”