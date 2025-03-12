By Derek DeBurger

Former Louisville basketball player and local businessman Ulysses “Junior” Bridgman died suddenly Tuesday after a medical emergency at a luncheon in the Galt House Hotel in Louisville.

Bridgeman, 71, was speaking for the Lincoln Heritage Council for the Boy Scouts of America when he collapsed.

“I have gotten to know Junior during my two years here at UofL.” says University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel in a statement, “What stood out to me was his incredible grace, humility and his deep love for his family, his adopted Louisville home and his alma mater.”

Born and raised in East Chicago, Indiana, Bridgeman accepted a scholarship to play basketball at U of L under Denny Crum.

Due to NCAA rules at the time, Bridgeman could not play on the team his freshman season. In his senior season the Cardinals lost in the Final Four the eventual national champions UCLA in what would be John Wooden’s last season before retirement.

Bridgeman was the eighth overall draft pick in the 1975 draft to the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded with a package of players and picks to the Milwaukee Bucks for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Bridgeman played in the NBA for 12 season with the Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

He followed his NBA career with a highly successful business career. His company Bridgeman Foods franchised and operated Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants, at one time operating more than 450 locations across 20 states.

In 2017, Bridgeman Foods became an independent bottler for The Coca-Cola Company.

Forbes Magazine listed Bridgeman as one of the richest former athletes in the United States, behind Arnold Palmer, David Beckham and Michael Jordan.

In September 2024, the Bucks announced Bridgeman purchased a 10% stake in the team valued at $4 billion. Bridgeman was also part of the ownership group that purchased Valhalla Golf Club from the PGA in 2022.

Bridgeman served as a part of the U of L Board of Trustees from 2003 to 2005.

Photo Courtesy // Louisville Athletics