By Dan Greer

The Cardinals had a long, hard-fought 2024 field hockey season. Although they did not see the success they wanted, they still had many highlights during the season.

After being ranked seventh in the preseason poll, the team started their season with a loss against Maryland which went into double-overtime. The Cardinals quickly bounced back winning 3-1 against American University two days later.

The 6-11 season saw their big wins (in order) against American University, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, a conference win against new ACC member Stanford, Ball State and a win for their last game of the season against U.C Davis.

The Cardinals went 1-6 in the ACC, suffering their biggest loss against No. 11 Duke University 0-3. The record of the 2024 season can be deceiving, however, the team never lost by more than two goals, and three out of the 11 games went into overtime.

However, the Cards finished the year by going 0-9 against ranked opponents.

The Card’s finished the season with 31 goals total and 75 saves total. They had 0 red cards throughout the entire season.

Aimee Plumb finished the season by being named a part of the All-ACC second team. This is her third time getting an ACC award.

With the long season coming to an end, the Cardinals will start their 2025 season next August. They will look to regain a strong spot back in the ACC and finish their season with a winning record.

Photo Courtesy // Caleb Jones, Louisville Athletics