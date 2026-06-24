By Vinny Porco and Harrison Plank

Louisville star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. was taken with the sixth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Tuesday night by the Brooklyn Nets.

The pick comes as a significant return to form by the Cardinals, as Brown becomes the first Louisville prospect since Donovan Mitchell taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. Additionally, Brown is now tied with Felton Spencer as U of L’s highest-picked prospect since NCAA champion Pervis Ellison was taken first overall in the 1989 NBA Draft.

Brown was long projected to be a lottery pick after averaging 18.2 points per game on 41% shooting. However, he truly made his name as a prospect in several standout performances.

On Nov. 11, 2025, Brown’s 29 points helped bring the Cards their first win against the rival Kentucky Wildcats since 2020. On Feb. 9, 2026, he scored 45 points in a blowout win against the NC State Wolfpack, setting a conference record for the highest-scoring single game performance by a freshman.

Brown will join newly-acquired Kentucky forward Julius Randle and breakout wing Michael Porter Jr. on a Brooklyn Nets team that looks to improve from a dismal 20-62 record.

Brown’s 2025-26 backcourt partner Ryan Conwell is yet to be selected, although some expect him to be taken in the second round.

Feature Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal