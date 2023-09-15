By Maddie Brother

Students returning to campus may have noticed some new additions to campus meal choices.

Twisted Taco’s replacement, Zoca

Zoca has replaced Twisted Taco down by Louisville Hall as a late-night dining choice. The build-your-own burrito and taco meal swipes have become a saving grace to those living in Community Park or Louisville Hall late at night when they don’t feel like walking all the way to the SAC for a meal.

Additionally, for anyone who gets hungry during late night studying, Zoca’s hours are like no other dining option on campus; they’re open Monday through Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and open Friday through Sunday 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Freshman Josh Meals enjoys the convenience of the restaurant during late nights.

“One night I was up so late and had completely forgotten about dinner. The only place that was open was Zoca, the service was great and I got my tacos and went right back to studying,” Meals said.

Personally, my order at Zoca is the build-your-own option they provide. My burrito, bowl, or nachos include vegetarian (topped with rice and beans) with chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, and shredded cheese.

The majority of the time, I found the burrito to be better than the bowl, but the past few times I ordered the burrito hasn’t been available. The last time I went, I decided to order the nachos instead.

As soon as I opened the box, I knew I had just found my new go-to meal. I asked myself, “Why haven’t I been getting this the entire time?”. Nonetheless, the options offered are filling and a great late-night dinner option.

Freshens – A new healthy SAC option

Another new addition to U of L Dining is Freshens, which is located in the SAC.

Freshens is a much more universally known dining location that serves bowls, wraps, and smoothies, giving students a “healthy and hearty menu designed for personalization and quick speed of service,” according to U of L Dining’s social media.

Open 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Freshens is a big hit across campus for students.

Uniquely, Freshens is one of few dining locations that features both a vegan and sustainable menu. Their smoothies, for example, are “clean,” meaning there are no artificial colors, sweeteners, preservatives, or flavors. Instead, they are made of real fruit and vegetables, vegan raw sugar, and plant-based protein.

Sophomore Bridget Kelley appreciates this uniqueness and change from the previous academic year.

“It adds so much variety to dining that just wasn’t there last year,” Kelley said.

Freshens’ mission and purpose also set it apart. The dining provider believes in food with a purpose. Their foundation goes back to an organization called Fit for the Journey originally created to support local Atlanta community projects, but has expanded nationwide spreading their message and purpose; caring for the environment, the community, and each other.

My go-to at Freshens is without a doubt the the chicken bacon ranch crunchadilla. This meal swipe is a delicious toasted wrap full of shredded chicken, bacon bits, lettuce, cheese, and ranch. The range of meals available is surprising, from healthy vegan options to a four-cheese mac ‘n cheese.

The new food options on the university’s campus seem to address two large issues students have had with UofL dining; late-night convenience and healthier meal options. While there is always room for improvement, I was happy to add these new restaurants to my diet this semester.

File Photos // Maddie Brother, The Louisville Cardinal