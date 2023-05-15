By Tate Luckey

Denny Crum, who over the course of three decades led the University of Louisville basketball program to six Final Fours, two national championships, and a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 1994, died last Tuesday. He was 86 years old.

His visitation and funeral were held at Southeast Christian Church on Monday; he will later be buried at Cave Hill Cemetary, near Muhammad Ali. The University of Louisville will host a “Celebration of Life Service” at the KFC Yum Center at 7 p.m. Monday. Free tickets to the event can be found here.

A Hall of Fame Career

A disciple of legendary U.C.L.A coach John Wooden, Crum was known for his red blazer and calm demeanor during games. After his hiring as U of L’s head coach in 1971, he set out right away to bring Louisville basketball to prominence.

He immediately took U of L to a Final Four in his first season. With the help of Darrell Griffith in 1976, he took the team to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances before finally winning his first championship in 1980. Crum’s second title followed in 1986, when Louisville beat Duke, 72-69.

His era of Louisville basketball is defined by a fierce man-to-man defense and long athletic players. He employed a variation of the U.C.L.A. offense he learned during his time with Wooden. Crum’s 2-2-1 full-court zone press became known for applying fierce pressure during a time when college basketball was coping with offenses that liked to run a more traditional four-corner game.

Crum retired in March of 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with a record of 675-295. In his honor, U of L opened Denny Crum Hall in 2022, and he received a banner on Whiskey Row in 2023.

The Louisville community responds

During his funeral service at Southeast Christian Church Monday, many figures throughout his coaching career and the Louisville community described how Coach Crum impacted their lives.

Jerry Jones, one of his former assistant coaches, said that he was “one of the best friends I ever had. I think all of us here are better because we knew Denny Crum”.

His former players, including forward Junior Bridgeman, recounted their favorite stories of “Cool Hand Luke”. Many noted that Crum had a competitive-yet-composed spirit that lasted not only on the court, putting as much effort into his career at Louisville as he did with his family and the community.

Photo Courtesy // WLKY, KFC Yum! Center //