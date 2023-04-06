By Spencer Laws

After a hot 18-2 start to the season, the bat-swinging Cardinals (21-7, 4-5 ACC) have hit a rough patch mid-way through.

They have now dropped five out of the last eight games, including a midweek match-up to Lipscomb (12-16, 6-3 ASUN) on Tuesday, April 4th in a 7-12 loss. While U of L baseball still maintains a respectable 21-7 overall record, manager Dan McDonnell and company have dropped below .500 in conference, with a 4-5 record.

With the Cards struggling it will be a good feeling to be back at home for this next important stretch.

After a quick turnaround from Tuesday’s midweek loss to Lipscomb, they welcome Boston College (21-6, 8-4 ACC) to town to kick off the first ACC competition at Jim Patterson Stadium for the ball club.

After the Cards wrap up their series with BC on Saturday, April 8th, Kentucky (26-3, 8-1 SEC) rolls into Jim Patterson for the first of two games between the Cats and the Cards set for Tuesday.

After the in-state battle, it doesn’t get any easier. The Demon Deacons of Wake Forest (26-4, 10-2 ACC) travel to town for another home ACC series. This is another huge series of games for the Cards to get back on the right track in ACC play.

Photo Courtesy// Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics //