The University’s Sustainability department’s Justin Mogg held an educational tree-ring workshop hosted by Dr. Maegen Rochner at the Garden Commons on campus Friday afternoon.

Rochner studies tree-rings, a field of science known as Dendrochronology, and she discussed the work she’s been doing and how studying old-growth trees can show us historical temperatures and rainfall levels in past years.

Rochner also led a demonstration on how to ‘core’ a tree, a process where a tool is drilled into the side of a tree in order to extract a wood sample that can be used for scientific study.

An oak tree near the Ekstrom library was cored as part of the demonstration, where it was found to be approximately 30 years old and in good health.

Photos by Anthony Riley // The Louisville Cardinal