By: Spencer Laws

The energy around Slugger Field was unmatched as Louisville Live! opened Homecoming weekend with a bang to kick off the Kenny Payne era of men’s basketball. It was a sold-out crowd packed full of fans excited to see what both the men’s and women’s squads have to offer this season.

The night was ushered by a combination of ascending hip-hop star Jack Harlow and basketball alumni Peyton Siva and Angel McCoughtry, who added a lot of fun and commentary throughout the night.

Teams participated in events such as the three-point contest, the hot shot contest and the Mountain Dew Slam Dunk contest.

Along with both teams, many alumni and recruits were in attendance to experience the event and atmosphere on display.

Pervis Ellison is a notable name in attendance that has been absent in recent years to the program.

The former first-round pick of the 1989 NBA draft was roommates with head coach Kenny Payne when they were playing.

Other noteworthy names in attendance include Darrel Griffith, Asia Durr, Dan Mcdonnell and Master P.

The Men’s team before starts exhibitions o Oct. 30 against Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Women’s team kicks off their season hosting Cincinnati on November 7th at the Yum Center.