By Jacob Maslow – Branded Content

The hoodie has become a fantastic staple of the fashion world, able to coexist in almost any arena. Whether sports, casual wear, streetwear, and in some cases, even semi-formal events, the hoodie finds many opportunities to support the style of its wearer. While an excellent base for any day-to-day stylistic choice, the hoodie occasionally exists only in a bland, supportive manner, failing to allow for much self-expression for the wearer.

Especially for men, there is a love-hate relationship with clothing and expression, always treading a line between self-display and juvenile or over-the-top style. Due to this, many men revert to something simple and toned down, attempting to avoid anything that might draw too much attention. However, utilizing graphic hoodies for men’s fashion can be a great way to add tasteful expression while still supporting the rest of the outfit.

Selection

In the cocktail of your outfit, your hoodie is your base—in an Old Fashioned, your whiskey. What you pair it with makes a big difference, especially when utilizing something like a graphic hoodie.

But first, you need to find a suitable base for you. Look for a graphic that is self-representational without being too aggressive. You want your hoodie to hold some neutral colors still. Ensure that you keep in mind that any colors you select will affect what else you can, or rather should, wear with the piece of clothing. Start from there when you’ve found something that speaks to you and fits your style!

How your hoodie fits is also a part of the equation. Are you looking for something a little baggier? Do you want something slimmer? Be conscious of this process as you seek out what best expresses your personality.

Pairings

Now that you have your hoodie, you’re ready to find the best things to pair it with. One of the exciting aspects of a graphic hoodie is how many pairing options there are.

You’re standard; understated looks contain a few options: the athletic look and the casual look.

An athletic style with a graphic hoodie can entail a pair of shorts, sweatpants, or even joggers with running shoes or sneakers, a hat if you like. Hoodies are great for warming up during your workout, keeping warm during the cooler seasons while running, playing sports, and having something to cover up with at the end of a set. From a self-expression standpoint, you can pair the graphic colors on your hoodie with your shoes or legwear.

The more casual look utilizing a graphic hoodie can take you anywhere from the skate culture to indie. Finally, you’re done with a pair of jeans, your hoodie, and a well-selected pair of shoes. In our metaphor of cocktails, this is neat. You are expressing yourself primarily with the hoodie and its graphic. It doesn’t have to be “loud,” it’s just a part of yourself that you can show day-to-day.

As a middle layer:

Another way to use a hoodie is as a middle layer. Hoodies go wonderfully beneath anything from a leather jacket to a cardigan or coat. Graphic hoodies allow you to take this type of styling to a new level.

In many cases, an open jacket over a hoodie allows an extra layer of warmth during the early spring or late fall seasons. A graphic can be a cool way to display some personality through the doors of your jacket. Finding a graphic that pairs well with the colors or types of jackets you own can be a fun way to enhance your self-expression through the colder seasons. Try to match up both colors and shapes/styles when you do this, and you can ensure that your pairing goes together more efficiently.

Why Go Graphic?

So why utilize a graphic hoodie instead of your run-of-the-mill black or white piece of clothing? While there’s nothing wrong with the alternative, a graphic hoodie allows you to add a little bit of pop to your style. Aspects of your character, interests, or even how you feel can be reflected in a graphic.

This elevates your daily fashion expression and lets you stand out from the masses enough to say, “this is me.”

And as we just examined, you can do a lot with a graphic hoodie in regards to combining it with the rest of your wardrobe. These opportunities allow you to know that the piece of clothing is not restricted to only a few styles, and you can pair it with whatever you are feeling for the day.

A graphic hoodie is a great foundational garment to have in your wardrobe.

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow