By Madelin Shelton —

BRIEF: U of L is hosting a listening tour to hear what the U of L community wants in its next athletic director. The forums will take place at various dates, locations and times across campus.

These events will be hosted by the Athletic Director Search Planning Group and will provide an avenue for faculty, students, staff, alumni and the broader Louisville community to give U of L feedback.

The sessions will occur as follows:

April 6, 12-1:30 p.m. Location: SAC Ballrooms C and D, Belknap Campus Audience: Belknap Faculty Join online here.

April 7, 12-1:30 p.m. Location: Kosair CTR 101 and 102, HSC Campus Audience: HSC Faculty Join online here.

April 8, 6-7:30 p.m. Location: PNC Club, Cardinal Stadium Audience: Louisville Community Join online here.

April 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Location: PNC Club, Cardinal Stadium Audience: Alumni Join online here.

April 15, 12-1:30 p.m. Location: PNC Club, Cardinal Stadium Audience: Students Join online here.

April 18, 12-1:30 p.m. Location: SAC W116/W117, Belknap Campus Audience: Belknap Staff Join online here.

April 20, 12-1:30 p.m. Location: Kosair CTR 101 and 102, HSC Campus Audience: HSC Staff Join online here.



U of L will provide light lunches at the noon sessions and refreshments at the evening events. Additional sessions are yet to be announced for student athletes, coaches, athletics alumni and athletics staff.

If none of the above dates or times work, the university has created an online forum for feedback.

According to the Office of the President, “These are very important meetings. The Advisory Group will use feedback from all these sessions to create a leadership statement/job description for the athletic director position and to inform decisions made during the search process.”

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal