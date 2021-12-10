By Madelin Shelton —

U of L has accepted the letter of resignation from now-former Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. The letter, effective Dec. 8, was sent Wednesday and received by U of L on Thursday.

The move comes as speculation rose over the last several days of Tyra potentially taking the same position at Florida State University. The U of L board of trustees even held a special meeting Wednesday to wave the non-compete clause in Tyra’s contract and the requirement that he give 30 days’ notice before leaving his position. The non-compete clause stated that Tyra could not leave his U of L AD job to go to another sports program at an ACC school. The changes seemingly paved the way for him to take the job at Florida State.

However, Tyra is reported to have withdrawn as a candidate as rumors began to swirl late Wednesday night that current U of L President Neeli Bendapudi had accepted a new position as President of Penn State University.

It was then announced earlier today that Michael Alford would serve as Florida State’s next athletic director.

The move comes as reports circulate about a rift between Tyra’s office and university administration, potentially leading to the contract change and resignation.

Tyra joined the university as Interim AD in fall of 2017 and was promoted to the role permanently in March of 2018.

