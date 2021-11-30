By Hannah Walker —

On Nov. 27, U of L football had their final home game against the Kentucky Wildcats and lost with a final score of 52-21.

At the start of the game, Louisville won the coin toss and deferred to second half. UK received while U of L defended the south goal.

After just three minutes, UK made their first touchdown of the night. However, U of L quickly caught up when redshirt junior quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed up the middle for a gain of two yards, scoring a touchdown. This put both teams at a tie of 7-7, but UK scored a touchdown with only 01:18 on the clock.

During the second quarter, UK continued to dominate the field. The Wildcats made two additional touchdowns, and the Cards continued to struggle scoring. U of L went into halftime with a score of 24-7.

After halftime, U of L attempted to catch up to UK. However, UK scored two more touchdowns, putting the score at 38-7 going into the last quarter.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, UK made another touchdown two minutes in. However, U of L pushed back when sophomore quarterback Evan Conley made a complete pass up the middle for eight yards to redshirt senior wide-receiver Josh Johnson, scoring a touchdown for Louisville.

Both teams scored two more touchdowns before the end of the fourth quarter. However, UK ultimately won the Battle of the Bluegrass.

Photo Courtesy of Adam Creech // U of L Athletics