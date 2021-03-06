Women’s tennis picks up overdue win over Virginia Tech

By Riley Vance —

After a two-match losing streak, women’s tennis (6-4, 3-2) picked up a 5-2 win in an ACC matchup against Virginia Tech (2-7, 0-4).

The Cards quickly secured the doubles point with wins on courts two and three.

On court two, sophomore Tatiana Simova and senior Raven Neely defeated Annie Clark and Nina Sorkin (VT) 6-2.

Senior Chelsea Sawyer and junior Dina Chaika took down Erika Cheng and Katie Andreini (VT) with a 6-4 win.

Sophomore Andrea Di Palma and junior Rhea Verma were up 5-3 when the doubles point was clinched.

The Cards took a 1-0 lead over the Hokies going into singles.

On court three, Neely overcame Sorkin (VT) with a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Pushing the lead to 3-0, Verma topped Andreini (VT) 6-2, 6-4.

The match was clinched on court six as junior Jelena Vujanic defeated Cheng (VT) 6-1, 7-5.

Next to finish was Sawyer with a close 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Virginia Tech’s Elizabet Danailova.

The match on court two was decided when Di Palma retired, leaving the win to the Hokies (2-6, 7-5, 4-0).

Virginia Tech tallied another point with an extremely competitive 7-6(5), 6(6)-7, 1-0(7) win over senior Nikolina Jovic.

Women’s tennis faces Virginia March 6 at 12 p.m. at the Sheridan Snyder Tennis Center.

Final Scores:

Singles

Tamara Barad Itzhaki (VT) def. Nikolina Jovic (LOU) 7-6(5), 6(6)-7, 1-0(7) Nika Kozar (VT) def. Andrea Di Palma (LOU) win by opponent retirement, 2-6, 7-5, 4-0 Raven Neely (LOU) def. Nina Sorkin (VT) 6-3, 6-1 Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) def. Elizabet Danailova (VT) 7-6(5), 6-4 Rhea Verma (LOU) def. Katie Andreini (VT) 6-2, 6-4 Jelena Vujanic (LOU) def. Erika Cheng (VT) 6-1, 7-5

Order of Finish: 2, 3

Doubles

Andrea Di Palma/Rhea Verma (LOU) vs. Nika Kozar/Elizabet Danailova (VT) unfinished, 5-3 Tatiana Simova/Raven Neely (LOU) def. Annie Clark/Nina Sorkin (VT) 6-2 Chelsea Sawyer/Dina Chaika (LOU) def. Erika Cheng/Katie Andreini (VT) 6-4

Order of Finish: 3, 5, 6, 4, 2, 1