U of L baseball is ready to play against Cincinnati Bearcats

The No. 5 Louisville Cardinal’s baseball team will be heading to UC Baseball Stadium on March 30 to play against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.

After losing Saturday’s game against Notre Dame University, U of L will go back on the road again in pursuit of bringing home a win. Louisville has won 24 of the 29 games played against the Bearcats under the coaching of Dan McDonell.

Nonetheless, Cincinnati won two out of the three games played this past weekend against the University of Saint Louis. Overall, it could be a toss-up on who will win Tuesday night.

The main player to watch out for during this game will be U of L sophomore catcher Henry Davis. Throughout the past four games, Davis has started stronger than ever. He has made consistent homeruns and has even made two triples during the most recent games played.

After playing against UC, Louisville baseball will return home to play seven games at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Photo Courtesy of Justin Krueger// U of L Athletics