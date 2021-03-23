No. 6 Florida State prevails 4-1 over women’s tennis

By Riley Vance —

The Cards (6-8, 3-6) traveled to Florida State University on Friday, March 19 and suffered a 4-1 loss against the No.6-ranked Seminoles (12-3, 7-2).

FSU secured the doubles point after taking over courts two and three.

On court three, Petra Hule and Giulia Pairone (FSU) outlasted senior Chelsea Sawyer and junior Dina Chaika with a 6-0 win.

The point was clinched when sophomore Tatiana Simova and senior Raven Neely fell 6-3 to Andrea Garcia and Nandini Das (FSU).

FSU’s Victoria Allen and Emmanuelle Salas were up 5-4 against junior Rhea Verma and sophomore Andrea DiPalma, but their match was left unfinished.

In singles, Neely secured the Cards their only point of the match as her opponent Anna Arkadianou (FSU) retired. Neely won her first set 6-3 and was up 1-0 in the second.

FSU bounced back with wins on courts one, four and six.

On court six, Garcia (FSU) defeated junior Jelena Vujanic 6-1, 6-3.

Bringing to overall score to 3-1, FSU’s Das secured a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sawyer.

To clinch the match, Pairone (FSU) defeated senior Nikolina Jovic 6-3, 6-4 on court one.

Matches on courts two and five were left unfinished.

Di Palma lost her first set 6-4 and was down 4-2 in the second against Salas (FSU), and Verma lost her first set 7-5 against Allen (FSU) and was up 4-1 in the second.

Final Scores:

Singles

Giulia Pairone (FS) def. Nikolina Jovic (LOU) 6-3, 6-4 Emmanuelle Salas (FS) vs. Andrea DiPalma (LOU) 4-6, 4-2, unfinished Raven Neely (LOU) def. Anna Arkadianou (FS) 6-3, 1-0, retired Nandini Das (FS) def. Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) 6-3, 6-3 Victoria Allen (FS) vs. Rhea Verma (LOU) 7-5, 1-4, unfinished Andrea Garcia (FS) def. Jelena Vujanic (LOU) 6-1, 6-3

Order of Finish: 3, 6, 4, 1

Doubles

Victoria Allen/Emmanuelle Salas (FS) vs. Rhea Verma/Andrea DiPalma (LOU) 5-4, unfinished Andrea Garcia/Nandini Das (FS) def. Tatiana Simova/Raven Neely (LOU) 6-3 Petra Hule/Giulia Pairone (FS) def. Chelsea Sawyer/Dina Chaika (LOU) 6-0

Order of Finish: 3, 2

Photo Courtesy of GoCards