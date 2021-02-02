Students share the local businesses they support

By Riley Vance–

The importance of supporting small businesses is apparent now more than ever. With small businesses around Louisville taking major hits due to COVID-19, students share how they’re shopping small.

Junior finance major Alex Wesbrooks said he enjoys getting takeout from a few popular NuLu restaurants. His favorites are Grind Burger Kitchen and Feast BBQ.

“I like Grind and Feast because they offer gluten free options,” Wesbrooks said. “NuLu has so many great restaurants, and most of them are locally owned.”

Grind Burger Kitchen started as a food truck in 2012. Shortly after, owners Liz and Jesse Huot decided to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the summer of 2014.

Since then, Grind has received national recognition after being featured on an episode of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives on Food Network. Their menu hosts a variety of burgers—including a veggie burger—and a wide selection of specialty beers.

Feast BBQ, another one of Wesbrooks’ favorites, is a BBQ restaurant that offers vegetarian, soy free and gluten free options. They started off in NuLu, but recently opened a location in Jeffersontown as well.

One of my personal favorite spots close to campus is Louisville Cream. They sell ice cream, cookies, brownies, mini pies and their famous “ding dongs.” Louisville Cream is one of the only ice cream shops in Louisville to offer vegan ice cream. It’s a must for anyone who is lactose intolerant.

Senior communications major Abby Ebersold frequents the local breakfast spot Con Huevos. Owners Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo opened Con Huevos because they thought Louisville was lacking a restaurant that served an authentic Mexican breakfast. They serve breakfast, brunch and lunch every day from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The closest location to campus is their Frankfort Avenue location in the Highlands.

Some other local restaurants that students are loving are Royals Hot Chicken, The Post and Ramsi’s Cafe On the World.

Royals is located in the NuLu area on Market Street. They serve what they claim to be “The Best Nashville Hot Fried Chicken in Louisville,” along with milkshakes, soft-serve ice cream and craft beer. Royals has been featured in the New York Times and is definitely a Louisville favorite.

The Post, a local pizzeria located on Goss Avenue in Germantown was recommended by many students. They offer New York Style pizzas, calzones, grilled subs and salads. Husband-wife duo Nash Neely and Laura Clemmons Neely opened the restaurant in 2014.

Another popular favorite is Ramsi’s Cafe on the World, a local cafe with an international menu full of global comfort food. It is located on Bardstown Road and owner Ramsi Kamar has hopes of opening another location in Norton Commons. Ramsi’s has been open for over 26 years.

A number of small businesses have closed with all of the hardships 2020 has brought. In order to keep your favorites up and running, it’s crucial to continue to support small businesses.

Graphic by Eli Hughes//The Louisville Cardinal