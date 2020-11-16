Virginia’s Cavaliers come out on top against Cardinals 31-17

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs the ball during a game against Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville football team traveled to Virginia this weekend to take on the Cavaliers. The Cardinals were without sophomore Tutu Atwell and sophomore Javian Hawkins due to illness.

Virginia (3-4) topped the Cardinals (2-6) in the ACC bout 31-17 on Nov. 14.

Junior James Turner put the Cardinals on the scoreboard with four minutes left in the first quarter. After Turner’s 48-yard field goal, the Cardinals trailed the Cavaliers 7-3.

Five minutes into the second quarter junior Malik Cunningham broke loose for a 19-yard touchdown run to give U of L their only touchdown of the quarter. Louisville trailed Virginia 14-10 headed into half time.

Cunningham came through again the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run at the goal line. U of L trailed the Cavaliers 21-17 headed into the fourth quarter.

Senior Brian Delaney booted a 28-yard field goal to bring the Cardinals within a touchdown going into the final ten minutes of the game. Around the 8-minute mark, Cunningham broke through for a potential rushing touchdown but fumbled the goal into the Cavaliers’ 40-yard line. Virginia scored another touchdown to seal the win 31-17.

Cunningham was 13 for 21 passing the ball with 161 yards and an interception. He also carried the ball 20 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Dez Fitzpatrick had five receptions for 71 yards.

U of L will face Syracuse Nov. 20 at Cardinal Stadium.

Photo Courtesy of ACC Media