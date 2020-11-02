Louisville Men’s Soccer falls to Virginia Tech 2-1 in overtime

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville men’s soccer team (1-5-1) lost a tough one on Oct. 30. A 93rd-minute goal by the Hokies gave the Cardinals their fifth loss of the season.

Senior goalkeeper Jake Gelnovatch was excellent in the goal for the Cardinals. He set a new career-high on Friday with ten saves. Gelnovatch’s ten saves were the most saves by a Louisville player since Dan Williams finished with ten saves against Kentucky in 2006.

The game was scoreless through 45 minutes thanks to Gelnovatch who saved six Virginia Tech shots in the first half. U of L fired two shots at the goal in the first half but neither of them sank.

Virginia Tech (1-1-2) broke the silence in the 57th-minute with a goal, putting the Hokies up 1-0. U of L evened the score in the 72nd-minute via a goal from senior Elijah Amo.

Less than three minutes in the first extra period of the game, Virginia Tech’s Jacob Labovitz netted his second shot to give the Hokies the road victory. Virginia Tech shot 26 shots while the Cardinals only have five attempts.

U of L will finish up their regular season on Nov. 6 in South Bend, Ind. against the Norte Dame Fighting Irish. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal