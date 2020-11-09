Jake Gelnovatch proves he is the Cardinals’ goalkeeper

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville men’s soccer team found something in their senior goalkeeper. When the Cardinals were playing the Hokies on Oct. 30, Senior Jake Gelnovatch set a new career record with ten saves in the goal.

There is no ceiling for the senior going into the final stretch of the season. Although U of L lost a heartbreaker to Virginia Tech in overtime on Friday, Gelnovatch showed that he can provide quality defense in the Cardinal goal.

Gelnovatch has gathered quite the resume throughout his time at Louisville. He was part of the 2018 ACC Championship All-Tournament team, the 2018 and 2019 All-ACC Academic team, and was ACC defensive player of the week in 2019.

The senior from Earlysville, Va. did not see any playing time during his freshman season with the Cardinals but come sophomore year Gelnovatch showed he could play. He posted five shutouts in only eleven starts, and in 2018 he posted six shutouts in 15 starts. One of his shutouts came against No. 2 Duke in 2018.

U of L’s last regular-season game will be against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. The season finale will be Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

File Photo// The Louisville Cardinal