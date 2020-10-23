U of L Football looks to redeem itself against Florida State

By John McCarthy–

University of Louisville football is eager to bounce back from its 1-4 season start. Their comeback tour begins Saturday, Oct. 24 at Florida State.

The Seminoles are coming off a huge win over former No. 5 North Carolina. The Cardinals head to Tallahassee, Fla. after losing a hard-fought bout at No. 4 Norte Dame.

U of L has an extensive history with the Seminoles. Back on Sept. 17, 2016, the Cardinals were No. 10 in the nation at the time going up against the powerhouse No. 2 Seminoles. U of L smoked the highly touted Seminoles 63-20 behind Heismann Lamar Jackson.

Florida State leads the overall matchup between the two schools 16-4. The Cardinals will look to change the narrative of their season while tuning down the Seminoles, who are coming off their biggest win the past two seasons.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal