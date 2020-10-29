Men’s soccer off to a bumpy season start

By John McCarthy–

Louisville men’s soccer collected another tough loss Oct. 24 at the hands of talented ACC rival Pittsburgh. The Cardinals find themselves in a 1-4-1 on the season, including a 1-3 record in the ACC standings.

Although the Cardinals’ record needs work, we have witnessed excellent improvement on the offensive side of the ball for Louisville this season. Junior Pedro Fonseca has been trigger happy and playing healthy. Fonseca has taken eleven shots attempts, booted for seven points, and has swished three goals so far this season.

Senior Elijah Amo has also been an important facet of Louisville’s offense. Amo has put up a pair of goals this season, sinking two of his three goal attempts this season.

On the defensive side of the field, it is no secret that the Cardinals’ goalkeeping needs some work. Louisville has tried to rotate in three different goalkeepers to try and accumulate more saves, but the struggle has continued.

The Cardinals mend to snap their two-game losing streak on Oct. 30 when they host Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. A win over the Hokies would give Louisville their second ACC win of the season.

File Photo// The Louisville Cardinal