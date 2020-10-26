Louisville handles Florida State 48-16

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville Cardinals blew out the Florida State Seminoles 48-16. U of L football has struggled in its last four games and rebounded well against the Seminoles. They settle down Florida State who entered their bout with Cardinals on cloud nine after upsetting No. 5 North Carolina last week.

Florida State got the game started with a touchdown only a couple of minutes into regulation. The Cardinals responded with ten minutes left in the first quarter via a nine-yard touchdown run by sophomore Javian Hawkins. Two minutes later, Hawkins turned in a highlight play in form of a 70-yard touchdown run, putting the Cardinals up 14-7. The Cardinals were able to sneak in another touchdown with two minutes left in the first quarter when junior Malik Cunningham completed a pass to senior Ean Pfeifer for a 13-yard touchdown.

At the 12:47 mark in the second quarter, Cunningham completed a bomb to sophomore Tutu Atwell for the 58-yard touchdown pass. A couple of minutes before halftime junior James Turner chipped a 28-yard field goal to put the Cardinals up 31-14 at the half.

Hawkins scored his third touchdown to start the Cardinals off in the third quarter. Then, with only two minutes left in the third, U of L forced a safety on the Seminoles to put the Cardinals up 38-16 going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was all Cardinals. Turner booted a 39-yard field goal only 45 seconds into the final quarter. Atwell grabbed his second touchdown after a two-yard run. Louisville snapped their four-game winning-streak in spectacular fashion with a 32-point blowout.

Cunningham was 16-24 on his passes, throwing for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hawkins totaled 171 yards on 16 carries. Atwell had a whopping 3 receptions for 129 yards.

U of L will faceoff with No. 19 Virginia Tech on Oct. 31.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal