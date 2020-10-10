October 10, 2020

Georgia Tech v. Louisville

October 10, 2020 John McCarthy

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville Cardinals football team took on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Oct. 9. The Cardinals (1-2) traveled to face the Yellow Jackets (1-2) for their third in-conference matchup of the season. Louisville went into Bobby Dodd Stadium looking to avenge their loss at Pittsburgh last week.

U of L’s offense came out strong early on in the game. Junior Malik Cunningham tossed a 3-yard touchdown to sophomore Marshon Ford to put the Cardinals on the board. In the second quarter, Cunningham continued the scoring of the Cardinals with a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Junior Tutu Atwell caught a pass from Cunningham to put the Cardinals up 21-7 midway through the second quarter. U of L led Georgia Tech 21-14 going into halftime.

Cunningham continued his stellar performance by putting the Cardinals on the board in the third quarter via an 11-yard rushing touchdown. Louisville led 27-26 going into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was all Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets put up three touchdowns to close out the Cardinals 46-27.

Cunningham completed 19 of his 33 passes and threw for three touchdowns over 229 yards. Ford caught 5 passes for 89 yards throughout the night. Senior Dez Fitzpatrick caught a single pass for 36 yards.

U of L will look to bounce back Oct. 17 when they trek to Notre Dame to take on the Fighting Irish.

File Photo//The Louisville Cardinal

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Louisville men’s basketball team protests through Belknap campus for equality

September 29, 2020 John McCarthy

Cardinals lose 23-20 to Pittsburgh Panthers

September 28, 2020 Cole Emery

Louisville soccer and field hockey attendance policies released

September 25, 2020 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *