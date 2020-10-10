Georgia Tech v. Louisville

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville Cardinals football team took on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Oct. 9. The Cardinals (1-2) traveled to face the Yellow Jackets (1-2) for their third in-conference matchup of the season. Louisville went into Bobby Dodd Stadium looking to avenge their loss at Pittsburgh last week.

U of L’s offense came out strong early on in the game. Junior Malik Cunningham tossed a 3-yard touchdown to sophomore Marshon Ford to put the Cardinals on the board. In the second quarter, Cunningham continued the scoring of the Cardinals with a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Junior Tutu Atwell caught a pass from Cunningham to put the Cardinals up 21-7 midway through the second quarter. U of L led Georgia Tech 21-14 going into halftime.

Cunningham continued his stellar performance by putting the Cardinals on the board in the third quarter via an 11-yard rushing touchdown. Louisville led 27-26 going into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was all Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets put up three touchdowns to close out the Cardinals 46-27.

Cunningham completed 19 of his 33 passes and threw for three touchdowns over 229 yards. Ford caught 5 passes for 89 yards throughout the night. Senior Dez Fitzpatrick caught a single pass for 36 yards.

U of L will look to bounce back Oct. 17 when they trek to Notre Dame to take on the Fighting Irish.

File Photo//The Louisville Cardinal