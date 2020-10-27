David Johnson is the key to success for men’s basketball this season

By John McCarthy–

ACC Men’s Basketball will be alive and well this season and there’s a lot of returning talent, which means big competition.

Louisville, Duke, Florida State and North Carolina will all have returning talent.

Last week the Cardinals named senior Malik Williams and graduate transfer Carlik Jones as team captains. Another emerging leader for the Cardinals is sophomore point guard David Johnson.

Johnson’s performance in the 2019-2020 season was a pleasant surprise for Louisville. He posted a season stat line of 6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game on 49% shooting. Johnson has made big strides since graduating from Trinity High School in Louisville.

The Cardinals will look to Johnson for more breakout performances in the 2020-2021 season. Johnson is known to show out in big-time conference rivalries.

When the Cardinals traveled to Duke to take on the Blue Devils last January, Johnson had his best game of the season. He broke out for 19 points, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 7 assists and 4 rebounds. Johnson carried the Cardinals to victory that afternoon, taking the No. 3 Blue Devils down on their home floor.

University of Louisville men’s basketball’s schedule has yet to be released for this season, but expect big things from David Johnson.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal