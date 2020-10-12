Cardinals’ volleyball and field hockey off to historic starts

By John McCarthy–

Volleyball and field hockey have started strong early in their seasons. Both sports are off to historic starts to their seasons for the fall 2020 semester.

University of Louisville field hockey has a sizzling 5-0 record and sit atop the ACC. Cardinals volleyball is headed on an upward trend as they improved their season record to 4-1.

U of L volleyball has won four straight games after losing the season opener against ACC rival Notre Dame.

Field Hockey:

Senior Mercedes Pastor has led the way for Cardinals field hockey so far this season. She leads the team in points and shots made. Pastor and fellow senior Meghan Schneider led the team in minutes played with 300.

As a team, the Cardinals have more than triple their opponent’s goal total. U of L has racked up 13 goals over their first five games while holding the opposing teams to only four goals collectively.

The Cardinals field hockey team will look to continue their hot streak when they head to Virginia to challenge the Cavaliers on Oct. 23. U of L seeks revenge over their loss from last year and try to keep their undefeated season record alive.

Volleyball:

U of L volleyball has come out just as fiery as they were last season. Freshman Ayden Bartlett has been a stand-out performer for the Cardinals so far this season. She has an impressive six assists through five matches and has a kill as well. Sophomore Aiko Jones continues to be a solid contributor to the Cardinals success. She leads the team in kills and aces.

The volleyball team will take on Pittsburgh on Oct.23. Cardinals volleyball has lost their last three matches against the Panthers. They look to snap their losing streak and keep their impressive season going.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal