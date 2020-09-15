U of L welcomes Michael Lattin as the new PA announcer for Cardinal football

By John McCarthy–

Michael Lattin has taken the seat as the new public address announcer at Cardinal Stadium.

Lattin came to the University of Louisville from WAVE news where he was a television producer. He was selected as the new PA announcer over 50 other potential candidates. Lattin made his first appearance Sept. 12 when the Cardinals hosted Western Kentucky University at Cardinal Stadium.

Lattin looks to make an early impression with the Cardinals. He replaces the longtime U of L PA announcer Sean Moth. Moth served as announcer for the Cardinals for 21 years but opted to resign in August after being furloughed earlier this year to financial restraints put on the university by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new voice of the Cardinals came with a long list of experience that qualified him for this position. Over the past 18 years, Lattin has gather experience behind the microphone. From video voice work to a variety of broadcasting jobs, Lattin has plenty of experience with Cardinals sports.

Lattin was the former voice for the U of L marching band from 1998-2000. He helped instrumentalists perform during halftime shows at U of L football games. Lattin also produced “Inside the Cards” for WAVE news and interviewed a handful of Louisville coaches over the past decade.

He will make his second career appearance as the Cardinals’ new PA announcer on Sept.19 when the Cardinals welcome the University of Miami to town. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

File Photo// The Louisville Cardinal