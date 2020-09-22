Man convicted of multiple crimes committed on campus last winter

By Madelin Shelton —

Jefferson County resident Alfred Toe Kesseh, 23, has been convicted of burglary, robbery and rape by a grand jury after committing several crimes during the winter of 2019 at multiple University of Louisville student housing locations. He will serve 27 years in prison.

ULPD said Kesseh was arrested in January 2019 after stealing items from five students, holding three individuals at gunpoint, and raping a woman. The crimes took place at the Cardinal Towne and the University Pointe apartments.

According to the Courier Journal, “Kesseh was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree robbery, multiple counts of second-degree burglary, [and] theft by unlawful taking and fraudulent use of a credit card.” Kesseh’s sentencing is set for November 4.

In response to Kesseh’s crimes last year, U of L sent out two RAVE alerts within the first week of the Spring 2019 semester. ULPD also responded by expanding patrols and reiterating to students safe practices for traveling on campus, including utilizing the campus escort service and staying alert at all times.

Photo Courtesy of Metro Corrections