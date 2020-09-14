College GameDay heads to Cardinal Stadium for U of L vs. Miami

By John McCarthy–

Cardinal Stadium will be opening its doors to College GameDay and ESPN for the University of Louisville’s home game against the Miami Hurricanes Sept. 19. This is the third time College GameDay has been held at U of L.

The first time the Cardinals hosted College GameDay, they were facing the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles back in 2016. At the hands of the future Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson, U of L rocked the Seminoles 63-20 in that victory, making for one of the most entertaining College GameDay shows in recent years.

“It’s a good feeling that it’ll be a big game, a primetime game. I think for us we have to avoid that distraction and just play us and do us,” sophomore wide receiver Braden Smith said. “We know it’s a big game we have coming and we feel that we have the weapons both offensively and defensively to win that game. So we’ll get back in the lab tomorrow and work on that game.”

The College GameDay crew will be arriving at Cardinal Stadium at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Because of COVID-19 restriction guidelines, fans will not be able to attend the College GameDay show. Tailgating has also been prohibited.

ESPN members Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Maria Taylor and David Pollak will be announcing the College GameDay festivities on Saturday. Herbstreit and Taylor will help call the game when kickoff arrives at 7:30 p.m.

The No. 18 Cardinals (1-0) will seek a victory against the No. 17 Hurricanes (1-0) to move on the season. With a victory on Saturday, Louisville will get a piece of first place in the ACC conference rankings.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal