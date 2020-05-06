Former Miss Basketball of Kentucky transfers from Louisville

By John McCarthy —

Lindsey Duvall, a former Miss Basketball of Kentucky, is entering the transfer portal following head coach Jeff Walz’s announcement on April 27.

“She’s decided that she does want to look for a place where she’s going to be able to have more of an impact,” said Walz.

Duvall had an electric high school career at Bullitt East in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Duvall started on the varsity team at Bullitt East when she was in seventh grade. She totaled 2,957 points throughout her high school career. The Miss Basketball award was presented to Duvall in 2017. The 5-foot-9 guard turned down offers from Kentucky, Ohio State, Colorado and South Carolina before committing to Louisville.

Duvall redshirted her freshman year at U of L while dealing with an injury. After recovering, she played a minor role on the team, averaging six minutes and three points per game over the course of her sophomore and junior season.

She will enter the transfer portal as a traditional transfer, meaning she will have to sit out a year of basketball before getting back on the court. “I told her if she doesn’t find anything that she will still have a scholarship with us. I’ve always been impressed with the type of person she is. She works hard for us day in and day out,” said Walz.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal