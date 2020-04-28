Louisville football signee killed in Orlando shooting

By John McCarthy —

Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz Jr. was shot and killed April 25 in Orlando, Fla. He was one of four people involved in the shooting according to “The Orlando Sentinel.” Rentz was the only victim pronounced dead.

“The Courier Journal” reported Rentz committed to U of L in June 2019. He credited his signing with the Cardinals to the bond he created with the Louisville coaching staff during his senior year of high school.

“They make me feel at home up there in Louisville. That’s where I feel like I belong,” Rentz said in a 2019 interview on 93.9 FM’s “The Drive.” Because of his connection to the Louisville football coaching staff, Rentz dedicated his senior season at Ocoee High School to develop into a leader and “help the younger guys see that there’s more to it than just football.”

U of L head coach Scott Satterfield said expressed his condolences on Twitter in a statement Sunday. Satterfield said that Rentz had already made a positive impact on the program.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz. He was a great young man who had a contagious personality and was able to light up a room with his smile,” said Satterfield.

Rentz would have been slotted as the Cardinal’s wide receiver. Louisville assistant coach Gunter Brewer, who focuses on the development of wide receivers, said Rentz was a great kid and was eager to coach him.

Rentz would have been a freshman in the upcoming 2020 season.

File Photo// The Louisville Cardinal