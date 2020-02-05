Swimming and diving split wins for their second straight meet

By Matthew Keck —

The University of Louisville swimming and diving teams split their meet with Indiana University Jan. 31. The Hoosiers out swam the men’s team 171-129, while the women’s brought home the win on their side 156.5-143.5.

One Meter Dive

Senior Molly Fears snagged the Cards first win of the day, scoring an impressive 291.45 in the women’s one meter dive. Getting the top spot on the men’s side, junior Daniel Pinto came away with a score of 334.20 for the Cards.

Three Meter Dive

Leading the charge for the Cards again, Fears came away with the top spot, scoring 337.28. But she had some help from freshman Abigail Andrews, who took the second place spot in this event with 290.70. Pinto was the top scorer on the men’s side, but placed second for this event with 369.15.

200 Medley Relay

Led by seniors Grace Ogelsby and Casey Fanz, the Cards cruised to victory with a time of 1:40.89, while also taking second in the event. Holding off the Hoosiers on the men’s side, sophomore Mitchell Whyte, juniors Evgenii Somov and Nicolas Albiero and senior Andrej Barna clocked in at 1:26.36.

100 Back

Junior Ashlyn Schoof eked out a win in this event, finishing in 55.38 seconds, just more than a tenth of a second in front of the trailing Hoosier. Whyte placed second for the men’s team with a time of 48.20.

100 Yard Breaststroke

Somov came up big for the Cards in this event, posting a time of 53.33 to take home the top spot.

200 Yard Backstroke

Junior Daniel Sos showed off his speed in the 200 yard backstroke, scoring the top spot for this event with a time of 1:45.75.

200 Yard Breaststroke

Somov had a huge day in the breaststroke competitions. He pulled in his second first place spot of the day in the 200 yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:58.27.

500 Yard Freestyle

With a time of 4:50.10, sophomore Maria Sumida took home another first place finish for the women’s in this event. Helping the men hold, Ilia Sibirtsev grabbed the second place spot in 4:28.56.

100 Yard Butterfly

This event saw both the men’s and women’s team taking home first place finishes. Ogelsby sealed the deal for the women with a time of 54.75, while freshman Christiana Regenauer placed second. Albiero brought home the top spot for the men, finishing in 47.55.

200 Yard Individual Medley

Adding another first place finish for the day, Sos smoked the competition, finishing three seconds ahead of the Hoosiers in 1:46.70. For the women, Sumida fell just short of first with a time of 2:01.70.

400 Yard Relay

The Cards finished the day splitting this event. The women took home the win in 3:19.40, led by seniors Fanz and Lainey Visscher, junior Arina Openysheva, and Regenauer. Albiero, Barna, Somov and sophomore Michael Eastman landed a second place finish for the men in this event.

Before the meet, U of L honored 18 seniors from the men’s and women’s sides for their Senior Day. U of L’s next meet is the Louisville Invitational Feb. 15 and 16, their last one before the ACC championships begin.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal