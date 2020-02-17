How to avoid the flu and what to do if you get it

By Matthew Keck —

It is flu season again. There are many ways to avoid getting the flu, but if you happen to draw the short straw, don’t panic.

What To Do If You Get Sick

The first thing to do if you end up with the flu is to stay home and avoid contact with others, except medical care, according to the University of Louisville Campus Health.

Resting, drinking lots of fluids (stay away from caffeine and alcohol, though), and using fever reducing medicine is suggested as well.

It is also recommended that those infected with the flu wear a face mask if they need to go out in public. This helps stop the spreading of the flu.

What Not To Do

U of L Campus Health says that people infected with the flu should not go to the emergency room unless their symptoms are more severe. “In most cases, you don’t need to see a medical provider when you have a cold or the flu,” U of L Health website said.

Anyone infected with the flu should avoid contact with others. This can be tricky for college students living in dorms since they can be such close quarters.

U of L Health’s advice for students in this situation is to avoid contact with the sick roommates belongings and wash your hands.

How To Prevent Getting the Flu

Washing your hands is one of the best ways to prevent getting the flu says U of L Health. They also say that eating healthy, exercising and getting enough sleep plays a major role in boosting your immune system to fight off the flu.

U of L Campus Health also says to get a flu shot each year before flu season begins. And their website dispels the myth that getting a flu shot gives you the flu. “The flu shot contains dead viruses. You cannot get the flu from the flu shot or nose spray vaccine,” says its website.

U of L students can get a free flu shot at any of these locations:

Campus Health Medical Services.

Health Promotion Office.

Flu Shot Stations.

More information regarding the flu can be found at louisville.edu/campushealth.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal