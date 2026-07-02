By Beth Przybylski

Curious alpacas stretch their necks toward visitors at GoodShipp Alpaca Co. in Brooks, Kentucky. Guests laugh as they feed the animals and learn about sustainable farming.

Owner Jamie Shipp opened her farm to the public in 2023. What began as a hobby grew into a popular community destination where visitors can experience farm life.

“My inspiration for GoodShipp Alpaca Co. wasn’t some lifelong dream of raising alpacas,” Shipp said. “It started with a desire for a new hobby and looking for something to eat grass.” That idea eventually grew into a successful alpaca farm.

Journey to alpacas

Shipp never expected to become an alpaca farmer. After moving from Louisville, she found herself with more land and time to explore new interests.

Several members of Shipp’s family knit and crochet, which sparked her interest in natural fibers and yarn production.

At first, Shipp considered raising sheep. “My first thought was sheep. But the more I researched, the more I realized they weren’t quite the right fit for me,” Shipp said.

Before bringing home alpacas, she spent years learning about the animals. She wanted to understand their daily needs.

Shipp contacted her local extension office for advice. The office connected her with River Hill Ranch in Richmond, Kentucky.

Shipp volunteered at the ranch for a few days, completing chores and observing operations. “I did whatever needed to be done,” Shipp said. “From shoveling alpaca manure to spending time with the herd, while asking countless questions and soaking up everything I could learn. It didn’t take long before I was hooked.”

Shipp later attended a shearing seminar led by master shearer Franc Winkley.

She then brought home her first three alpacas.

The herd gradually expanded. In 2018, Shipp began selling alpaca fiber products at markets throughout Louisville.

After years of raising only male alpacas, two female rescue alpacas arrived. Both animals unexpectedly came to the farm pregnant.

One birth remains especially memorable. “Our first cria,” Shipp said. “I went out one morning to feed everyone breakfast. Went to see the new rescue girls; they had been with us a little over a month, and I had an extra I was not quite expecting. Vanessa had delivered her cria that morning. Her name is Dolly.”

The experience introduced Shipp to caring for pregnant alpacas and newborn crias. Watching young animals grow remains one of her favorite parts of farm life.

Interactions with alpacas

Many visitors have never seen an alpaca before. The experience often leaves a lasting impression.

First-time visitor Olivia Bennett said meeting the alpacas exceeded her expectations. “Seeing the alpacas up close was an experience I will never forget,” Bennett said. “I enjoyed learning about the animals and spending time on the farm.”

“Most people start with laughter and excitement,” Shipp said. “We’ve also had a few emotional moments. Some visitors have cried tears of joy, while others have been a bit startled or even nervous at first, especially when they realize how tall the alpacas are up close.”

Many guests return to visit the herd again.

Visitors enjoy hands-on experiences such as feeding alpacas. “Kids, in particular, are often surprised when they look up and see the alpacas are towering over them,” Shipp said. Many children are amazed by how tall the animals are.

Visitor Emily Johnson said visiting GoodShipp Alpaca Co. was a memorable experience. “The alpacas each have their own personalities and you can tell how much care goes into the farm,” Johnson said. “I left with a greater appreciation for farming and animal care.”

“People are often shocked that we can name every one of them,” Shipp said. “Folks often leave remembering their favorite alpaca.” Those personal connections often become lasting memories for visitors.

Others are surprised by how soft the alpacas’ fibers feel. “Almost without fail, people are amazed by the softness of their fiber, especially when the alpacas are fully fleeced,” Shipp said. “It’s one of those experiences that tends to stick with people long after they leave the farm.”

Education plays an important role on the farm. School groups and Girl Scout troops regularly visit.

The farm also participates in “Bluegrass Hay Days.” The program gives elementary school students an opportunity to learn about alpacas, fiber production and sustainable farming practices.

The farm going forward

Life on the farm begins early each morning. Daily tasks include checking water supplies, filling hay feeders and cleaning stalls. Farm work continues year-round, requiring dedication and consistency.

Not every day on the farm is easy. “The challenges are real and constant,” Shipp said. “You don’t get sick days when you have this many heads to feed and care for and the animals still need you no matter what life throws at you.”

GoodShipp Alpaca Co. has continued to grow in recent years. A gift shop and workshop space were added to better serve guests. The farm also completed a new barn in 2025 to support the farm’s breeding program.

Sustainability remains an important focus as well. Native plants have been added throughout the property to support pollinators and local ecosystems.

Looking ahead, Shipp plans to host additional markets and events. Although, she wants guests to leave with more than photographs and souvenirs.

“If anything, I hope people walk away curious, inspired and maybe a little more connected to the idea that simpler, more thoughtful choices can make a real difference,” Shipp said.

Photos Courtesy / Jamie Shipp / GoodShipp Alpaca Co.