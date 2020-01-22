Women’s tennis defeats Northern Alabama 5-0 in second matchup

By Riley Vance–

Louisville Women’s Tennis completed their doubleheader against Northern Alabama this Friday, Jan. 17. In their second matchup of the day, the Cards posted a 5-0 win over the Lions.

The doubles lineup included senior Raven Neely and freshman Maia Haumueller at the No. 1 spot, sophomore Rhea Verma and freshman Andrea Di Palma at the No 2. spot, and sophomores Dina Chaika and Jelena Vujanic at the No. 3 spot.

Verna and Di Palma registered a 6-2 win over Nina Linke and Kalais Going (UNA). Neely and Haumueller took down Payton Andrews and Sydney Flesch (UNA) with a 6-2 win. Lastly, Megan Humphreys and Elise Sickle (UNA) fell 6-4 to Chaika and Vujanic.

The singles lineup included Neely at No. 1, Verma at No. 2, Di Palma at No. 3, Haumueller at No. 4, Chaika at No. 5, and senior Diana Wong at No. 6.

Haumueller captured the first singles victory with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Humphreys (UNA).

Bringing to overall score to 3-0, Wong defeated Nicole Reilly (UNA) 6-0, 6-3 on court six.

Clinching the match for the Cards, Verma took over court two against Payton Andrews (UNA) 6-2, 6-2.

Sydney Flesch (UNA) 6-2, 6-3 fell to Neely, leaving the overall score at 5-0.

Women’s tennis plays Ball State on Friday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. in Muncie, Ind.