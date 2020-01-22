Women’s tennis completes first match in doubleheader against Northern Alabama

By Riley Vance–

Louisville Women’s Tennis completed their doubleheader against Northern Alabama this Friday, Jan. 17. They had their first matchup at 11 a.m. where Louisville defeated the Lions 7-0.

The doubles lineup included senior Raven Neely and freshman Maia Haumueller at the No. 1 spot, sophomore Rhea Verma and freshman Andrea Di Palma at the No 2. spot, and sophomores Dina Chaika and Jelena Vujanic at the No. 3 spot.

The Cards dominated on all three courts. Neely and Haumueller defeated Nina Linke and Sydney Flesch (UNA) 6-1. Verma and Di Palma took down Lee-Taylor Bishop and Megan Humphreys (UNA) for a 6-2 win. Chaika and Vujanic fought for a 7-5 win over Nicole Reilly and Elise Sickle (UNA).

The singles lineup included Neely at No. 1, Verma at No. 2, Di Palma at No. 3, Vujanic at No. 4, Haumueller at No. 5, and senior Diana Wong at No. 6.

Haumueller finished first with a quick 6-1, 6-0 win over Reilly (UNA).

Next came in Verma with another 6-1, 6-0 win over Linke (UNA).

To clinch the match, Neely took down Payton Andrews (UNA) 6-3, 6-1.

Juvanic posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Elise Sickle (UNA).

Bringing to overall score to 6-0, Wong defeated Bishop (UNA) 6-1, 6-2.

Finishing off the match, Di Palma registered a 6-2, 6-2 win against Kalais Going (UNA).

The Cards and Lions will meet again on the court at 3 p.m.