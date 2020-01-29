No. 5 Baylor defeated men’s tennis 4-1

By Riley Vance–

Louisville men’s tennis (5-1) competed against No. 5 Baylor Jan. 26 in the second round of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kick-Off Weekend in Waco, Texas and fell 4-1. This match ended a five match winning streak.

Baylor captured the doubles point. Sophomores David Mizrahi and Alex Wesbrooks suffered a 6-0 loss on court three to Baylor’s sophomore Finn Bass and freshman Sebastian Nothhaft. Sophomores Sergio Hernandez and Fabien Salle suffered a 6-3 loss on court one to No. 20 ranked senior Constantin Frantzen and junior Sven Lah. Junior Tin Chen and freshman Matthew Fung were down 5-3, but their match was left unfinished.

Baylor continued to prove themselves in singles play.

Hernandez faced No. 19 ranked Lah and fell 6-3, 6-1, giving the Cards a two-point deficit.

Mizrahi fought in the second set of his match against Bass, but fell short (6-0, 7-5).

Salle gave the Cards their only point of the match with a big win over No. 111 ranked Ryan Dickerson (6-4, 6-4), making the overall score 3-1.

Senior Clement battled, but was defeated by Nothhaft in the third set to give Baylor their final point (6-4, 2-6, 2-6).

No. 42 ranked Chen split sets and was up 1-0 in the third set when matchplay stopped, and Fung was down 4-5 in the third set.

Louisville faced some fierce competition with four of Baylor’s singles players being nationally ranked and two of their three doubles teams being nationally ranked.

Singles Lineup:

1. #42 Tin Chen (LOU) vs. #59 Matias Soto (BU) 6-7 (7-9), 6-3, 0-1, unfinished

2. Sergio Hernandez (LOU) vs. #19 Sven Lah (BU) 6-3, 6-1

3. Fabien Salle (LOU) vs. #111 Ryan Dickerson (BU) 6-4, 6-4

4. David Mizrahi (LOU) vs. Finn Bass (BU) 6-0, 7-5

5. Matthew Fung (LOU) vs. #95 Constantin Frantzen (BU) 2-6, 6-2, 5-4, unfinished

6. Clement Filho (LOU) vs. Sebastian Nothhaft (BU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles Lineup:

1. Sergio Hernandez/Fabien Salle (LOU) vs. #20 Constantin Frantzen/Sven Lah (BU)

2. Tin Chen/Matthew Fung (LOU) vs. #25 Matias Soto/Ryan Dickerson (BU)

3. David Mizrahi/Alex Wesbrooks (LOU) vs. Finn Bass/Sebastian Nothhaft (BU)

Men’s tennis will host Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.