Men’s tennis posts 7-0 win over Bellarmine

By Riley Vance–

After a 7-0 win over the Dayton Flyers earlier in the day, men’s tennis went on to defeat the Bellarmine Knights 7-0 as well on Sun. Jan. 12.

The doubles lineup included sophomore Alex Wesbrooks and freshman Daniel Fainblum at the No. 1 spot, junior Tin Chen and freshman Matthew Fung at the No. 2 spot, and sophomore David Mizrahi and freshman James Bell.

Chen and Fung flew through their match with a quick 6-0 win over Bellarmine’s Sam Rueff and Eli Franks.

Soon after, Mizrahi and Bell clinched the doubles point with a 6-1 win over Noah Neuhauser and Emil Berglund (BU).

Wesbrooks and Fainblum were tied 3-3 when their match stopped.

The singles lineup included Chen at No. 1, sophomore Sergio Hernandez at No. 2, sophomore Fabien Salle at No. 3, senior Clement Filho at No. 4, freshman Randy Wilson at No. 5, and Bell at No. 6.

Wilson was the first to finish with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Franks (BU).

Not far behind came in Hernandez with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Paul Reynolds (BU).

Bell defeated Joseph Naville (BU) 6-0, 6-1, clinching the match for the Cards.

Bringing the overall score to 5-0, Filho took down Rueff (BU) 6-0, 6-0.

Chen secured a sixth point for Louisville with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Evan Bottorff (BU).

To finish of the match, Salle was victorious on court three with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Berglund (BU).

Men’s tennis will take on Virginia at 12 p.m. and Austin Peay at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.