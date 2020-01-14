Men’s swimming and diving handled Northwestern
By Cole Emery–
Louisville men’s swimming and diving team defeated Northwestern 179.5 – 120.5 Jan. 9 in Evanston, Ill. The Cards racked up 29 medals during the contest.
200 medley relay
Sophomores Mitchell Whyte and Evgenii Somov, and juniors Nicolas Albiero and Mihalis Delyiannis finished in first place with a time of 1:27.40.
400 free relay
Sophomore Michael Eastman, senior Andrej Barna, Somov and Albiero secured the first place finish with a time of 2:57.42.
50 freestyle
The Cardinals were able to lock down the first and second places during this race with Deliyiannis and freshman Haridi Sameh.
Delyiannis recorded a time of 20.33 and Sameh swam the race in 20.68 seconds.
100 freestyle
Barna helped Louisville secure another first place finish by swimming the race in 43.79 seconds, which was the third best time recorded at this venue.
400 individual medley
Senior Jarrett Jones finished in the top spot and put up a time of 3:56.15, five seconds before the second place finisher.
500 freestyle
Freshman Ilia Sibirtsev came away with first place honors by posting a personal best time of 4:28.48.
100 backstroke
Whyte swam the race in 48.31 seconds and secured the first place finish for the Cardinals in the event.
200 backstroke
Albiero posted the third fastest time in venue history and secured the first place finish for the event with a time of 1:44.27.
100 breaststroke
Somov won the race by half a second to secure first place for the Cardinals. He swam the race in 54.29 seconds.
Platform
Junior Daniel Pinto placed first for the one and three meter diving events for the Cardinals.
File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal