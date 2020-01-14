Men’s swimming and diving handled Northwestern

By Cole Emery–

Louisville men’s swimming and diving team defeated Northwestern 179.5 – 120.5 Jan. 9 in Evanston, Ill. The Cards racked up 29 medals during the contest.

200 medley relay

Sophomores Mitchell Whyte and Evgenii Somov, and juniors Nicolas Albiero and Mihalis Delyiannis finished in first place with a time of 1:27.40.

400 free relay

Sophomore Michael Eastman, senior Andrej Barna, Somov and Albiero secured the first place finish with a time of 2:57.42.

50 freestyle

The Cardinals were able to lock down the first and second places during this race with Deliyiannis and freshman Haridi Sameh.

Delyiannis recorded a time of 20.33 and Sameh swam the race in 20.68 seconds.

100 freestyle

Barna helped Louisville secure another first place finish by swimming the race in 43.79 seconds, which was the third best time recorded at this venue.

400 individual medley

Senior Jarrett Jones finished in the top spot and put up a time of 3:56.15, five seconds before the second place finisher.

500 freestyle

Freshman Ilia Sibirtsev came away with first place honors by posting a personal best time of 4:28.48.

100 backstroke

Whyte swam the race in 48.31 seconds and secured the first place finish for the Cardinals in the event.

200 backstroke

Albiero posted the third fastest time in venue history and secured the first place finish for the event with a time of 1:44.27.

100 breaststroke

Somov won the race by half a second to secure first place for the Cardinals. He swam the race in 54.29 seconds.

Platform

Junior Daniel Pinto placed first for the one and three meter diving events for the Cardinals.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal